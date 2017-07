The man is in the Warwick Watchhouse pending his court appearance.

A WARWICK man will spend two nights in the watchhouse prior to his court appearance tomorrow after being arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Warwick police said the 38-year-old man failed to appear in court on drug-related charges.

Police arrested the man on the street on the corner of Palmerin and Victoria streets, Warwick, just after midnight Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow.