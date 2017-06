TRANSPORTED: A man has been taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after a trail bike crash.

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital after a second motorcycle incident this afternoon.

An ambulance crew were called to Plant Ln at Applethorpe at about 12:50pm where a man had been injured in the trail bike crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man had a fractured arm and shoulder injury.

The rider was the only person injured in the incident.