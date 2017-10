The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the property.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the property. David Nielsen

A 36-year-old man has been taken to Warwick Hospital after falling off a motorcycle at Tregony.

He was riding at Gap Creek Farm when he suffered a shoulder injury in an accident off the bike.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the farm at 11am and transported the man to Warwick Hospital.