Man jailed for 13 years for exploiting young girls

A WARWICK man who used social media sites to exploit and groom under age girls for sexual acts has been sentenced to 13 years in jail.

Jason David Brooker, 49, posed as a teenager of 15 to 17 when he contacted his 22 victims aged between 11 and 15 on social media sites such as Tagged, Facebook and Messenger, Toowoomba District Court heard.

Over a 10 year period from 2005, the Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic had used a system of initially gaining his young victim's trust before pressuring them into exchanging sexual photographs.

After obtaining the photographs, he would threaten to publish the explicit material on the internet if they didn't provide him with further images or meet up with him.

Though most refused to meet up with him, one 14-year-old girl eventually gave in and agreed to meet with who she had first thought was a 16-year-old boy although Brooker had told her prior to the meeting that he was in his late 20s which was debunked once the girl saw him and found him to be obviously much older.

Over the ensuing 12 months he had pressured the girl into meeting with him four times in motel rooms he had hired where they performed sexual acts, much of which Brooker filmed and stored at his home.

He had also shared some of those images on a website with other like minded people, the court heard.

His offending only came to light after one of his 22 victims went to police, the others being too scared to tell anyone.

Police then approached the other victims for statements and Brooker admitted his contact with the girls when spoken to by police.

Judge Deborah Richards described Brooker's offending as "persistent, depraved behaviour over a long period of time".

"It corrupted young, naive girls," she said.

Brooker pleaded guilty to more than 50 offences including maintaining a sexual relationship with a girl under 16, four counts of unlawful carnal knowledge, making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a child.

Judge Richards sentenced him to 13 years in jail but declared the two years and four months he had been held in custody as time already served under the sentence.

Brooker will be eligible to apply for release on parole as of January 9, 2021.