Man jailed for serious attack

CONVICTED: Man jailed for role in serious backyard assault in Stanthorpe.

AS LIAM Patrick Heston held down a man in his Stanthorpe backyard in January, another man allegedly stamped on his head and kicked him in the face.

Heston was yesterday jailed for the horrific assault, which left his victim with significant injuries.

The Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday heard the man was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital and found to be suffering from fractures to his nose, eye socket and jaw.

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker said the assault was witnessed by the two children of Heston's co-accused, who were driven to the victim's house.

It was the cries of the 10 and 7-year-olds that helped the victim escape the attack, the court yesterday heard.

Appearing via video link from jail, Heston pleaded guilty to one charge each of assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

Defence lawyer Sarah Campbell said Heston did not envisage the incident was going to occur.

"Alcohol has been his downfall and it was in relation to the offences that occurred on this day,” she said.

Ms Campbell said it was accepted her 34-year-old client played a significant role, but claimed he was not the primary offender and the majority of the injuries were inflicted by his co-accused.

During sentencing, Mr Walker labelled the offence an "appalling, protracted act of violence”.

"The court must express the community's outrage at this sort of offending,” he said.

"You're fortunate the injuries were not more serious and the consequences to you in terms of the charge you're facing aren't more serious.”

Mr Walker accepted the Bundamba man had ongoing issues with alcohol.

"Intoxication is no excuse in an offence of this nature,” he said.

Heston, who was on a suspended jail sentence at the time of the offending, was sentenced to 18 months jail. Having already served just short of five months in pre-sentence custody, a parole release date was set for July 8 this year.

Heston's co-accused is charged with robbery with violence but has not entered a plea in regards to his charge.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court later this month.