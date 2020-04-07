Menu
A Great White Shark.
Man killed by shark at a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming with friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

editors picks fatal shark attack gladstone hospital north west island
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

