FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
News

Man, killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

Emily Clooney
6th Jul 2020 9:27 AM
A MAN has died after crashing his quad bike at Pikes Creek last night.

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Rd at 7.50pm after reports the man had suffered critical injuries after coming off the bike.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating whether the man suffered a medical episode.

“We are waiting on confirmation from officers about whether it occurred on a private property or a public road,” she said.

“A forensic crash team will investigate if it occurred on the public road.

“However, if it was on a private property, they will prepare a report for the coroner.”

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
