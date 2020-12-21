Man killed in collision with rubbish truck

UPDATE 4.15pm: The garbage truck driver has been freed from the truck cabin and taken to hospital.

Paramedics took the driver to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition with some cuts.

UPDATE 3.50pm: Police have confirmed a 61-year-old Ayr man has been killed in a crash at Mount Surround this afternoon, just four days before Christmas.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Jeremy Young said police believed the sedan, which was driving south, strayed into the oncoming path of a garbage truck and collided.

The car has been left a mangled wreck on the road, with debris scattered across both lanes.

Sen-Sgt Young said the garbage truck ran off the road after the collision and hit a pole.

The crash occurred in a roadworks area, with a speed limit of 60km/h.

A car and a truck collided on the Bruce Highway this afternoon, killing an Ayr man.

The truck driver was still stuck inside the cab, with fire crews using hydraulic equipment to try and save him.

Sen-Sgt Young said the man was not suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions, and is expected to remain shut for six hours.

BREAKING, 2PM: A PERSON has been killed in a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway south of Townsville.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the truck and car crash on the highway near Piralko Rd, Mount Surround about 2pm Monday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a car and a garbage truck collided, sending the car into cane fields.

It had been confirmed that one person has been killed in the crash.

Reports indicate another person is trapped inside the truck.

All emergency crews are on the way to the scene.

One lane of the highway is blocked.

Avoid the area if possible.

