Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed while clearing trees on property near Lismore

Rebecca Lollback
by
8th Aug 2020 8:42 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REPORT will be prepared for the information of the Coroner after a man died while working on a property about 20km north of Lismore.

Emergency services were called to the property on Cox Road, at Koonorigan, after the man was found trapped by a fallen tree about 7.20pm on Friday.

He died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District have been told the 67-year-old man was clearing trees on the property when the incident occurred.

SafeWork NSW will be notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

lismore safework
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Premium Content Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Crime Warwick court hears man threatened to kill another man if he didn’t drop charges against his friend.

        ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        Premium Content ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        News Heavy end lamb sales slump by $50 this fortnight as abattoir closures hit home.

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and...

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to...