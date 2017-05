A man has had his licence immediately suspended

A Toowoomba man has had his licence immediately suspended after allegedly failing a road-side breath test on the weekend.

The 44-year-old man was pulled over in Commonwealth St in Clifton at 12.50am on Saturday and was taken to Clifton police station where he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.126.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on May 24.