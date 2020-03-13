Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
News

Man lucky to escape crash after car catches alight

by WILL ZWAR
13th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD driver has escaped serious injury after crashing his vehicle on Tiger Brennan Dr on Friday morning.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was lucky to escape after the "nasty crash" which happened about 2.30am.

"The crash occurred near the intersection of Benison Road with the driver losing control of the vehicle, colliding with two sign posts and coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway," she said.

"The driver self-extracted shortly before the vehicle caught alight."

Sgt Tennosaar said a member of the public and emergency services tended to the man before he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Another motorist and a passing police patrol came to the driver's aid," she said.

"He was conveyed to hospital for blood testing and to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash."

car fire lucky escape traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates plan to boost tourism

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates plan to boost tourism

        News DROUGHT wreaked havoc on the agricultural industry, highlighting the need to diversify. How will nominees encourage an influx of visitors?

        • 13th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        FROM TRASH TO CASH: Scrunch time for young entrepreneurs

        premium_icon FROM TRASH TO CASH: Scrunch time for young entrepreneurs

        News THE young guns putting a positive spin on the alarming amount of plastic waste...

        Southern Downs leads the way on sustainability ahead of ban

        premium_icon Southern Downs leads the way on sustainability ahead of ban

        News SINGLE-use plastics are set to be outlawed across Queensland, impacting the...

        Red light run causes crash outside Red Rooster

        premium_icon Red light run causes crash outside Red Rooster

        News THE driver collided with a Warwick woman who sustained minor injuries.