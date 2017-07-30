25°
Fears held for man missing near Warwick

Gerard Walsh | 30th Jul 2017 8:49 AM
Police are on scene at Mt Colliery.
Police are on scene at Mt Colliery.

UPDATE 10.20am: The man missed at Mt Colliery was camping on his own property at the weekend.

Warwick SES controller John Newley said the man from Fig Tree Pocket in Brisbane was not a long-term resident.

"He was camping on his property and has gone missing," Mr Newley said.

 Twenty-three members of the SES from Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba are part of the search along with police officers.

An RACQ LifeFlight chopper joined the search just after 10am.

 

EARLIER: TWENTY members of the State Emergency Service and police from Warwick and Killarney are searching for a missing man east of Warwick.

Concerns were first raised with police about the missing man on Saturday night and the search started at 6am at Mt Colliery.

A search co-ordinator from Warwick police is on scene along with Killarney police.

It is understood a chopper from RACQ LifeFlight has been called into the search.

In a press statement, the Queensland Police Service said the 50-year-old man from Fig Tree Pocket in Brisbane has not been seen since Saturday.

"His car has been located at a property on Bakers Road in Mount Colliery," the statement said.

"Police and family hold concerns for the man's welfare as they have been unable to make contact with him. He is an experienced bushwalker and it is believed he had been camping in the area."

With Warwick police involved in the search, an officer from the Allora station is assisting with police duties in Warwick this morning.

Anyone with information for police is asked to contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  killarney missing man mt colliery police ses warwick missing man

