Man narrowly avoids jail after Southern Downs drug bust

BUSTED: The Stanthorpe man told police he sold small amounts of marijuana to support his own addiction. Picture: iStock

A SOUTHERN Downs father has narrowly avoided a stint behind bars after he was busted selling marijuana to boost his income and feed his own addiction.

Police raided Justin James Kinder’s Stanthorpe home on June 12, where they found the 44-year-old trying to stash several items in a kitchen cupboard.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the raid uncovered 26g marijuana divided into varying amounts in separate clipseal bags, which Kinder admitted was for both personal use and to sell.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Stanthorpe man was also found with a used bong and stoker, scissors, foil, and electric scales.

Sgt Wiggan said Kinder was co-operative with police, though this most recent drug bust occurred while he was already under a suspended jail sentence.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook told the court his client mixed the marijuana with tobacco for stress relief and self-medication, after suffering several long-term injuries in a motorbike accident.

Mr Crook said the Stanthorpe man sold small amounts of marijuana to support his own years-long addiction and supplement his disability pension.

Kinder pleaded guilty to one count each of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, and possessing an item connected to a drug crime.

He was sentenced to one month’s jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Kinder was also placed on 12 months’ probation, under which he must engage with medical and mental health services as directed.