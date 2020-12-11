Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ALLEGED FRAUD: The charges relates to incidences over 48 hours.
ALLEGED FRAUD: The charges relates to incidences over 48 hours.
News

Man on string of charges after ‘48-hour crime spree’

Tessa Flemming
11th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man was due to front Warwick Magistrates Court today for a number of charges related to stealing and fraud.

The 36-year-old was arrested yesterday by Warwick police for allegedly stealing credit credits.

According to acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, the man was charged with three counts of fraud, two of stealing, one of possessing suspected stolen property, entering a dwelling with intent and obstructing police.

He was further charged with wilful damage of police property after allegedly smashing items while in watch-house.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.5K DAMAGES: Warwick man trashes house in drunk rage

        Premium Content $2.5K DAMAGES: Warwick man trashes house in drunk rage

        News The 21yo hurled a toaster through a wall, ripped a light from the ceiling and more in the boozed-up outburst.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        WHAT’S ON: Festive weekend for Warwick

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Festive weekend for Warwick

        News Bustling markets, Christmas carols and store openings! See the full list of what to...

        BUSTED: Warwick thieves front court over crimes

        Premium Content BUSTED: Warwick thieves front court over crimes

        News From a mum on a shoplifting spree to a man who claims his theft was an oversight...