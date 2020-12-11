Man on string of charges after ‘48-hour crime spree’

ALLEGED FRAUD: The charges relates to incidences over 48 hours.

A WARWICK man was due to front Warwick Magistrates Court today for a number of charges related to stealing and fraud.

The 36-year-old was arrested yesterday by Warwick police for allegedly stealing credit credits.

According to acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, the man was charged with three counts of fraud, two of stealing, one of possessing suspected stolen property, entering a dwelling with intent and obstructing police.

He was further charged with wilful damage of police property after allegedly smashing items while in watch-house.