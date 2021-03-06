Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Damien Gallaher has pleaded guilty to multiple offences and will be sentenced after Easter.
Damien Gallaher has pleaded guilty to multiple offences and will be sentenced after Easter.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

Kristen Camp
6th Mar 2021 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The 28-year-old Southside man accused of a nine-hour shotgun spree through the region last Saturday night has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to the offences in Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher has pleaded guilty to 10 offences police say occurred following an argument with a colleague at a local pub.

Mr Gallaher’s Commodore on the left was severely damaged with a smashed windscreen and ripped up back tyres. Also pictured is the truck he crashed and the shotgun used.
Mr Gallaher’s Commodore on the left was severely damaged with a smashed windscreen and ripped up back tyres. Also pictured is the truck he crashed and the shotgun used.

Mr Gallaher is charged with driving through Gympie region streets in his Holden Commodore firing a shotgun at several locations, including his workplace, doing a burnout that caused his rear tyres to rip from the rims and breaking into his workplace where he took a truck and crashed it into a tree.

MORE DETAILS OF RAMPAGE HERE

Appearing before Magistrate Chris Callaghan on Wednesday, Mr Gallaher was remanded in custody for sentencing on April 22.

DON'T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

gympie gympie court gympie crime shotgun rampage
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killarney showgrounds to welcome ‘well overdue’ expansion

        Premium Content Killarney showgrounds to welcome ‘well overdue’ expansion

        News Revamps and expansion approved for ‘tireless’ volunteers of community space.

        NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

        Crime NAMED: Warwick residents convicted of drink/drug driving in court this week. FULL...

        Man taken to hospital after neighbour’s ‘vile’ assault

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after neighbour’s ‘vile’ assault

        News The Warwick court heard the woman appeared to target the man in and unprovoked and...

        Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        Premium Content Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        News Crews have now been battling the blaze for nearly three hours, with reports of...