Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.
Man pleads not guilty to antique razor theft

Jessica Cook
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM
A MAN accused of breaking into the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum and stealing antique cut-throat razors has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Holt faced court last week over a raft of charges including theft, receiving tainted property and unlawfully obtaining medication.

The man pleaded guilty to only one of the eight charges, which was breaking into Aquavue Cafe and stealing items including water bottles and clothing.

He pleaded not guilty to the theft of antique razors, razor strops and a sharpening stone from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum between June 25 and June 28.

He also pleaded not guilty to receiving tainted property which included bank cards, tools, fishing equipment and a bicycle, unlawful possession of a dangerous drug namely cannabis, illegally obtaining Baclofen and Escitalopram.

The case was adjourned until November 26 for a mention and hearing mention.

Mr Holt had his bailed extended.

fraser coast court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

