Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Crime

Man ploughs car through servo in horrifying ram raid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man ploughed his car through the entrance of a petrol station last night in a horrifying ram raid.

Townsville Police were called to the Caltex on University Rd about 11.55pm last night to reports a man rammed his car through the glass doors to steal cash.

He reportedly reversed the car through the doors of the Wulguru service station before taking money from the cash register and driving off in the same car.

The 21-year-old Idalia man was arrested in Annandale a short time later.

Detectves are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the vicinity between 11.45pm and 12.20am and has dashcam vision to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crime dashcam footage ram raids stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How much is your land worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much is your land worth?

        News RECENT land value reports have shown a surprising turn for Goondiwindi and rural land values.

        John Dee director responds to social media coronavirus rumours

        premium_icon John Dee director responds to social media coronavirus...

        News A FACEBOOK post circulating this afternoon claimed six John Dee workers had been...

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Health The facilities will help alleviate the workload of GPs and EDs

        Small towns to be hit hard by coronavirus cancellations

        premium_icon Small towns to be hit hard by coronavirus cancellations

        News THE threat of COVID-19 could potentially devastate more key tourism events in the...