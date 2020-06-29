Man ploughs into unit block after night at the pub

DAMAGE DONE: The Wood St unit block the morning after the crash. Picture: Georgie Hewson

DAMAGE DONE: The Wood St unit block the morning after the crash. Picture: Georgie Hewson

AN 81-year-old man was treated for shock when a drink-driver smashed into the side of his unit in the middle of the night.

On March 14 at about 12.30am, Darcy Daniel James Minogue was dropped at a friend’s house in Warwick after a night at a Leyburn pub, and decided to drive himself home.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said a patrolling police unit clocked Minogue driving 90km/h in the 80km/h zone on Wood St, so tailed him but didn’t pull him over.

The police officers saw the 23-year-old swerve onto the wrong side of the road before ploughing into the unit block.

Sgt de Lissa also said that the high-speed crash caused “significant structural damage” to one of the units, and the resident was treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

Police officers breathalysed Minogue at the crash site, where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122.

Defence counsel said the 23-year-old “couldn’t explain” why he veered onto the wrong side of the road, and he would likely pay about $10,000 to repair the damage.

Magistrate Julian Noud chastised Minogue for his “seriously reckless behaviour” and said the 23-year-old was fortunate to have avoided more “tragic consequences”.

Minogue pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

The conviction for dangerous driving was not recorded.