Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAMAGE DONE: The Wood St unit block the morning after the crash. Picture: Georgie Hewson
DAMAGE DONE: The Wood St unit block the morning after the crash. Picture: Georgie Hewson
Crime

Man ploughs into unit block after night at the pub

Jessica Paul
29th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 81-year-old man was treated for shock when a drink-driver smashed into the side of his unit in the middle of the night.

On March 14 at about 12.30am, Darcy Daniel James Minogue was dropped at a friend’s house in Warwick after a night at a Leyburn pub, and decided to drive himself home.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said a patrolling police unit clocked Minogue driving 90km/h in the 80km/h zone on Wood St, so tailed him but didn’t pull him over.

The police officers saw the 23-year-old swerve onto the wrong side of the road before ploughing into the unit block.

Sgt de Lissa also said that the high-speed crash caused “significant structural damage” to one of the units, and the resident was treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

Police officers breathalysed Minogue at the crash site, where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122.

Defence counsel said the 23-year-old “couldn’t explain” why he veered onto the wrong side of the road, and he would likely pay about $10,000 to repair the damage.

Magistrate Julian Noud chastised Minogue for his “seriously reckless behaviour” and said the 23-year-old was fortunate to have avoided more “tragic consequences”.

Minogue pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

The conviction for dangerous driving was not recorded.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        premium_icon Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        News The decision will provide Granite Belt Irrigation Project with a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to accelerate planning.

        Stanthorpe nears end of carting with little rain in sight

        premium_icon Stanthorpe nears end of carting with little rain in sight

        News Southern Downs Regional Council considers renegotiation with state government.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges at the Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        To new beginnings: WDN’s digital-only chapter

        premium_icon To new beginnings: WDN’s digital-only chapter

        News The Daily News has moved to the online world, but remains the home of news...