Man punished for ‘extreme rape’ of woman in alleyway

A MAN has been sentenced to seven years jail for raping a woman who passed out in a Cairns alleyway and for bashing her when she woke up and screamed for help.

Far Northern man Alan William Giblet, 28, appeared via video link in Cairns District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count each of rape and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that on the night of September 27, 2018, the victim was drunk when she approached a group she did not know about 10pm in Cairns City.

She then met Giblet and his friends and about 45 minutes later, he led her into an Abbott Street alleyway where she passed out.

Alan William Giblet, 28, was sentenced to seven years’ jail for rape and assault. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

When she woke up, she found him sexually assaulting her.

When she turned over to vomit, he punched her in the face, pulled her hair and threatened to kill her.

When she screamed for help and tried to escape, he punched her again that left her with numerous injuries, including facial bruising and abrasions.

Once the ordeal ended, she found her friends and broke down in tears.

Judge Tracy Fantin said the impact statement from the victim's mother was "clear that the young woman has been affected by this incident in a significant and adverse way".

"It would've been an absolutely terrifying and painful experience for her," Judge Fantin said. "It's an extreme example of a violent rape of a young woman.

"It was a very strong crown case.

"You were captured on CCTV walking away with her." Judge Fantin said she considered no weapons were used, it was not in company and that no permanent injury was caused but it was aggravated by the violence.

She said she also considered him taking responsibility for the offending and displayed some remorse to the victim.

However, she said she was guarded about his prospects of rehabilitation because he had not been willing to accept treatment for his "long history of alcohol abuse".

"You really need to do that if you don't want to spend the rest of your life in prison," she said. The court heard Giblet has a lengthy criminal history that includes assaults against police officers and numerous violent offences against women.

He is on the National Disability Insurance Scheme but a psychiatric report found that his anti-social personality disorder and drunkenness, rather than any mild intellectual disability, were the main drivers of his offending.

Giblet will be eligible for parole in May 2021 after being in custody since September 2018.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

