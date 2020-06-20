Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car rammed into a Townsville home.
A car rammed into a Townsville home.
Crime

Man rams stolen car into suburban home

by SAM FLANAGAN
20th Jun 2020 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has gone on a damaging rampage in Townsville, ramming a stolen vehicle into a house, fence and another car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man allegedly stole the vehicle on Blaxland Crescent in Vincent before ramming into another car on the street.

The offender is then believed to have been doing burnouts before he rammed the car into a house and fence on Palmerston St and fleeing the scene.

This Subaru was smashed into.
This Subaru was smashed into.

Police were notified of the incident just after 6am and had a man in custody by 6.30am.

The man was taken back to the police station to assist with their investigations.

No charges have been made at this stage.

Originally published as Man rams stolen car into suburban home

More Stories

car crash crime queensland crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charity shuts up shed, ends water donation days

        premium_icon Charity shuts up shed, ends water donation days

        News They may be changing their direction, but the water charity said they’ll always be there for the community.

        GOOD NEWS: Top five heartwarming stories this week

        premium_icon GOOD NEWS: Top five heartwarming stories this week

        News From charitable donations to acts of bravery, these are your top good news stories.

        Minister takes action on Warwick’s ‘unfair’ fuel prices

        premium_icon Minister takes action on Warwick’s ‘unfair’ fuel prices

        News Enough is enough as Rose City residents are delivered another blow by inflated fuel...

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news