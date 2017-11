A WARWICK man has recorded four times the legal limit after being pulled over by Killarney police on Saturday night.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said the man was observed allegedly driving erratically in Willow St, Killarney, at 9.50pm Saturday.

"He returned a blood alcohol level of .208 and had his licence suspended immediately,” Sgt Doyle said.

The man, 36, will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.