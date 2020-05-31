Man remains lost in the bush for more than five days

Thirty-year-old Mathew Schloss was last seen by a family member at a Nutmeg St address in Inala on Thursday, May 21,

Thirty-year-old Mathew Schloss was last seen by a family member at a Nutmeg St address in Inala on Thursday, May 21,

A MAN lost in harsh scrub country east of Cunnamulla is still unaccounted for despite more than 40 SES volunteers and police officers resuming their search today.

Thirty-year-old Mathew Schloss was last seen by a family member at a Nutmeg Street address in Inala on Thursday, May 21.

His Holden Commodore utility was located abandoned on the side of the Balonne Highway about 50km east of Cunnamulla on Tuesday evening, May 26.

A search started around 7am involving 40 people including police, volunteers from the SES, Paroo Shire Council, local farmers and property owners.

Mathew Schloss's golden commodore was found last Tuesday some 50km east of Cunnamulla.

Emergency service officers resumed their search today, helped by a local landowner in an aircraft.

The search concentrated around properties on Linden Nebine Rd, Nebine, north west of the Balonne Highway.

Anyone who may have seen the ute travelling between Inala and the Balonne Highway is asked to contact police.

Mathew is described as 190cm tall, Caucasian, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP2001090134.