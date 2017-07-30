Man rescued after night missing in rough country

Police were joined by SES and family members in the search.

A FIG Tree Pocket man has been rescued from the escarpment at Mt Colliery after being missing for almost a day.

He was found at the top of Gambubal Rd after spending Saturday night in rough country above Mt Colliery, a rural community at the base of the mountains east of Warwick.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said the man was spotted at 11.10am on the escarpment by SES volunteers and members of the man's family who provided the information to the RACQ LifeFlight chopper staff for the rescue.

"He was then flown by LifeFlight to the Police Forward Command centre on the property at Bakers Rd and then driven by four-wheel drive to the Mt Colliery Hall where an ambulance from the Queensland Ambulance Service, Warwick station, was waiting,” Sgt Doyle said.

"The man was then transported to Warwick Hospital to be checked out. He appeared physically well and didn't appear to have any injuries but may have a health condition.”

Sgt Doyle said it was a good outcome.

"We had a wonderful turnout of more than 20 SES volunteers from Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba. The man was in pretty rough country,” he said.

While he was rescued by the staff of the LifeFlight chopper, the winch on the chopper was not needed for the rescue.