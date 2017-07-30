25°
News

Man rescued after night missing in rough country

Gerard Walsh | 30th Jul 2017 2:03 PM
Police were joined by SES and family members in the search.
Police were joined by SES and family members in the search. Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FIG Tree Pocket man has been rescued from the escarpment at Mt Colliery after being missing for almost a day.

He was found at the top of Gambubal Rd after spending Saturday night in rough country above Mt Colliery, a rural community at the base of the mountains east of Warwick.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said the man was spotted at 11.10am on the escarpment by SES volunteers and members of the man's family who provided the information to the RACQ LifeFlight chopper staff for the rescue.

"He was then flown by LifeFlight to the Police Forward Command centre on the property at Bakers Rd and then driven by four-wheel drive to the Mt Colliery Hall where an ambulance from the Queensland Ambulance Service, Warwick station, was waiting,” Sgt Doyle said.

"The man was then transported to Warwick Hospital to be checked out. He appeared physically well and didn't appear to have any injuries but may have a health condition.”

Sgt Doyle said it was a good outcome.

"We had a wonderful turnout of more than 20 SES volunteers from Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba. The man was in pretty rough country,” he said.

While he was rescued by the staff of the LifeFlight chopper, the winch on the chopper was not needed for the rescue.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bakers rd gambubal rd man rescued missing man mt colliery police ses warwick

Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Best business in four years at Picnic in the Park according to one stall owner

Report of gas leak checked out

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was on scene this morning.

Firefighters head to Caltex Truck N Travel

Firies called to suspected chimney fire

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was on scene.

Firefighters used thermal images on scene of suspected fire

A couple of 'meandering mushrooms'

TOP HATS: Matthew Probets (left) and Linda Williams from Warwick were dressed as "meandering mushrooms" for the Suitcase Rummage yesterday.

Colourful outfits add to the vibrancy of Jumpers and Jazz

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival.

LAST DAY: Listen to jazz in the park while perusing market stalls

Prized pottery on show

PROUD: Warwick Potters' Association president Rob Cullen and Ray Tainton are eager to show their finest pieces at the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition.

Modern creativity is incorporated to a centuries-old art form

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Saturday

Tree jumper artwork in the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival 2017.Photo Leanne Ryan / Warwick Daily News

Wander around market stalls and take in jazz tunes at town hall

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

AS far as the world’s immigration and border control officers are concerned, even the most A-list of celebrities can’t charm their way into some places.

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

Celebrities that have been banned from entering countries

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

These are some of the celebs who have fallen foul of the law

'Low-life creeps' steal instruments from The Black Sorrows

The Nash guitar with distinct markings that was taken.

The "one-off, hand painted by Victor Rubin" saxaphone was stolen

What's on the small screen this week

Wombat and Sticks are contestants on the new season of The Block.

A RAFT of new reality shows hit our screens.

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

The past lives of The Bachelor stars Leah and Simone have emerged.

The 24-year-old blonde has now defended her past

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter