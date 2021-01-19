Menu
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
News

Man rescued from cliff after trying to help dog

Tom Threadingham
18th Jan 2021 6:23 PM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:37 AM
Emergency services have rushed to help a man stranded on a Coast cliff after reportedly trying to rescue a dog.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to Alexandra Parade at Alexandra Headland at 5.20pm on Monday.

They said it was understood the man had become stuck midway down the cliff after trying to help a dog in trouble.

Onlooker Jason Sewell said he was staying at an apartment across the road from the incident when he saw two fire trucks pull up.

"They (fire crews) tied off to a palm tree at the top of cliff," he said.

"Then they put a harness on him and lowered him the rest of the way.

"He seemed happy and his girlfriend was at the bottom waiting for him and gave him a big hug and kiss when he came down."

The QFES spokesman said there were no injuries.

alexandra headland cliff rescue sunshine coast emergency
