Man emerged with rifle after stingers deployed: police

A MAN who allegedly exited a car with a rifle after being pursued by police faces a string of charges when he appears in court today.

Around 9.33pm police said they were patrolling the Barwon Highway near Goodiwindi when they attempted to intercept a Toyota Landcruiser towing a camper trailer.

Police followed the vehicle, activating their emergency lights and siren after investigations indicated it was involved in an alleged incident in NSW on February 21.

It will be alleged the vehicle did not stop, continuing to drive away.

Police sighted the vehicle 40km west of Goondiwindi on Jamison Rd, Toobeah where they successfully deployed a tyre deflation device.

The man exited the vehicle with a rifle, police allege.

Officers subsequently took the man into custody.

A 59-year-old Fassifern Valley man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, serious assault police whilst armed, fail to stop motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

He has also been charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, authority required to possess explosives, unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime defined in Part 2 and possess utensils.

The man is expected to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court today, February 23.