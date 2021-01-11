Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Jan 2021 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner-city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency arrived on scene at the intersection of Grey and Melbourne Street at South Bank just after 1pm.

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.
A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

It's believed the man was struck while the bus was travelling in a separate bus lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was in a stable condition with a head injury, with no life threatening injuries.

A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.
A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.

Queensland Police were on scene diverting traffic, but South Bank traffic was flowing freely again by 2.30pm.

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BAD DRIVERS: Warwick hoons busted on weekend ride

        Premium Content BAD DRIVERS: Warwick hoons busted on weekend ride

        News One was allegedly doing burnouts with a passenger in his ute tray, and another was an intoxicated L-plater.

        GET SET, GO: Warwick’s most colourful event locked in

        Premium Content GET SET, GO: Warwick’s most colourful event locked in

        News Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Warwick Colour Run.

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded