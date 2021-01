FALLEN TREE: The Dalveen man was rushed to hospital after the incident. Picture: Richard Walker

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a falling tree on a Southern Downs property.

Paramedics arrived at the Dalveen property at 3.15pm, where the injured man had already freed himself from beneath the tree’s wreckage.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said the man was treated for minor head and back injuries at the scene.

He was transported to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.