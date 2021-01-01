Menu
A man has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake this morning. File Photo.
News

Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

Jessica Paul
1st Jan 2021 11:05 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by a snake on a property near Killarney.

The man was bitten on the foot on a private property at The Falls at 9.59am.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman was unable to confirm the species of snake at this stage.

