A man has been rushed to hospital after a tree fell on him in Karalee.
Man rushed to hospital after tree falls on him during storm

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Oct 2020 3:22 PM | Updated: 4:05 PM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after a tree fell on top of him in Ipswich this afternoon.

Severe storms hit the city on Sunday afternoon with heavy wind and rain pulling down trees and powerlines.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics, including critical care, treated a man after he was struck by a tree in Karalee at 1pm.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with head, shoulder and chest injuries.

