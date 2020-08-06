Man sells drugs to kids to support own addiction

BUDDING BUSINESS: The 26-year-old sold drugs on 27 occasions in almost as many days. Picture: KatarzynaBialasiewicz

A MAN who sold marijuana to a number of minors during his month-long drug operation has claimed he was driven to crime by his own addiction.

Between January and February 2018, Christopher Benjamin Townsend sold marijuana on 27 separate occasions within the Stanthorpe area, six of which were to children aged below 18.

The Warwick District Court was told police sprung the 26-year-old with unknown quantities of the drug when they raided his home in April that year.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir said the drugs sold were marijuana on every occasion except for one, where the 26-year-old offered an unidentified Schedule 1 drug.

Mr Muir added Townsend sold small quantities of marijuana with a low street value during that time, with most profits put toward supporting his own addiction.

Defence barrister Jessica Goldie told the court her client’s drug use began at just 12 years old, and he was still using marijuana and sometimes meth at the time of the offending.

Ms Goldie said the 26-year-old had since broken his drug habit, relocated from the Stanthorpe area, and he and his long-term partner now had a 12-month-old baby.

Judge Dennis Lynch said while Townsend selling marijuana to minors was the most serious of his crimes, the juveniles were clearly already using the drug and sought him out of their own accord.

Judge Lynch added the 26-year-old’s youth, lack of relevant criminal history, and expressions of remorse all weighed in his favour.

Townsend pleaded guilty to 21 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, six counts of supplying a dangerous drug to a minor, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, and one count of possessing an item used in supplying a dangerous drug.

He was placed on two years’ probation and his convictions were not recorded.

