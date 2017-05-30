Man sentenced for sexually abusing Southern Downs girl

A MAN convicted of sexually abusing a nine-year-old Southern Downs girl has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Facing the Ipswich District Court on Thursday, the Lockyer Valley man was handed the sentence after being found guilty of nine child sex charges earlier in the week.

A date has not yet been set for when he will be eligible for parole.

After a seven-day trial at the Warwick District Court, the man was convicted of rape, indecent treatment of a child under 12 and maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship.

In one of the incidents of indecent treatment, the young girl was under his care.

At sentencing, he pleaded guilty to an additional two charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16, which was taken into account when he was handed his eight-year sentence.

Throughout his trial, the court heard details about the 12 to 14-month abusive relationship which began in 2014.

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook said the man was related to his victim by marriage and was someone her family trusted.

He said the young girl reported being accosted in secluded areas within her own home and being taken to a room separated from the main house at his property.

In one instance, the victim said she was lured into the room with a lolly before the man locked the door.

The court heard that rather than physical force, the man reportedly used manipulation to force the acts upon his young victim.

Mr Cook said the victim reported the man urged her to stay silent and not to tell anyone because it was "our little secret”.

Seven witnesses gave evidence during the trial, including the girl's mother and father.

The court heard none of the family members were aware of the abuse while it was occurring.

The man's wife also took to the stand and attended each day, watching the proceedings from the gallery of the court.

After the nine guilty verdicts were read, he looked towards his wife and mouthed, "We'll be alright”.

The 51-year-old initially stood trial for 12 charges, but the jury was unable to return a verdict for three of the alleged offences.

Judge Dennis Lynch dismissed the jury from proceedings at the Warwick District Court last Tuesday after it was concluded a verdict would not be reached through further deliberation.

The remaining charges have been adjourned and will be heard again on June 13 at Warwick District Court.