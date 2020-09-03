Queensland man seriously injured after being hit by train
A man has suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after he was struck by a train.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Boundary St, Railway Estate shortly after midnight.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics rushed the man, aged in his 40s, to hospital in a serious condition.
Police are investigating the incident. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unknown if the incident was a case of "misadventure" or a "workplace incident".
Originally published as Man seriously injured after being hit by train