Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alistair Brightman
News

Man seriously injured in 20m fall

by Nathan Edwards
28th Nov 2020 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man remains in a serious condition after falling 20m down an embankment overnight.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene at Flinders Pde, Gladstone Central, just before 11pm Friday night.

It's believed the man, in his 30s, fell down the embankment between Bishops Drv and Flinders Pde.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest, pelvic and limb injuries.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in 20m fall

More Stories

editors picks fall gladstone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW SITE: Plans advance for Warwick Saleyards facelift

        Premium Content NEW SITE: Plans advance for Warwick Saleyards facelift

        Council News Industry heavyweights throw weight behind proposal for new site, but potential project’s full costs yet to be revealed.

        Groom candidate’s huge social media advertising bill revealed

        Premium Content Groom candidate’s huge social media advertising bill...

        News One political party has spent almost four times more than its rivals

        How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        Premium Content How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        News “Our battle-worn state needs the job bonanza that would come."

        No sex please, we’re the state LNP

        Premium Content No sex please, we’re the state LNP

        News Some have suggested it’s part of a new ethics drive by Crisafulli