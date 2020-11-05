Menu
Crime

Man slams 10 schooners, fights library guard and cops

by Bianca Hrovat
5th Nov 2020 5:59 AM
A young man was booking it home after a wild afternoon on the beers when he caught the attention of a security guard outside of the North Lakes library and chaos ensued, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard this week.

Caboolture man Nicholas James Roman Leon Novak, 23, told the court he was having a bad day when he decided to drink 10 schooners of heavy beer in quick succession.

 

Nicholas James Roman Leon Novak downed 10 heavy strength beers and was walking home when he was picked up by police.
The court heard he was slurring and staggering outside the library when he smashed an empty bottle of Corona beer on the ground, prompting security to ask him to leave.

According to the police prosecutor, Novak repeatedly and aggressively denied security's request, throwing punches the guard was able to dodge.

The security guard physically restrained Novak and called the police, who arrived and placed Novak under arrest.

Novak continued to fight back, kicking a police officer in the leg and stiffening his body to make it difficult for police to place him in the police van.

"They forcibly had to push him in, in the end," the prosecutor said.

A search revealed a small amount of cannabis in Novak's pocket.

Novak pleaded guilty to four charges including public nuisance, assault and obstructing police.

He told the court he was "deeply embarrassed" and apologised to the police officer he kicked.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

