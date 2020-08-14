Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times in a shocking attack inside a maximum security prison.
A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times in a shocking attack inside a maximum security prison.
Crime

Man stabbed in shocking prison attack

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 5:14 PM

A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times by a fellow inmate inside a Victorian maximum security prison.

Geelong Crime Investigation Unit is investigating after the 47-year-old was attacked at Barwon Correctional Prison in Lara about 1pm on Friday.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed the disturbing incident, warning the victim had been flown to hospital in a serious condition with "multiple injuries".

Originally published as Man stabbed in shocking prison attack

barwon prison crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Dating Which of these strapping young lads would receive your final rose?

        WHO’S HIRING?: 30 jobs in Warwick right now

        Premium Content WHO’S HIRING?: 30 jobs in Warwick right now

        Careers There’s dozens of job openings up for grabs. You never know where one application...

        Animal rights activists protest at John Dee

        Premium Content Animal rights activists protest at John Dee

        Breaking One man was given a fine for a Covid infringement.

        LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Premium Content LNP promises cross-border commissioner

        Politics Southern Downs MP claims commissioner will fight for residents