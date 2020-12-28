Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital overnight after being stabbed on a sidewalk in Brisbane’s south.
A man has been rushed to hospital overnight after being stabbed on a sidewalk in Brisbane’s south.
Crime

Man stabbed multiple times in random street attack

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after being stabbed multiple times as he walked along a sidewalk in Brisbane's south.

Emergency services, including police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, arrived on scene at Ipswich Road, Annerley just after 11pm.

Police allege the 39-year-old was walking down the street before engaging in a verbal argument with a group of men.

It is alleged one of the men from the group took out a knife and stabbed the man in his stomach and buttocks.

During the wounding, the group also stole the man's phone.

The man was able to walk to Annerley Police Station to raise the attention of emergency services.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of this incident to come forward.

Investigations are continuing

Originally published as Man stabbed multiple times in random street attack

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        Premium Content Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        News A young boy has been rushed to Brisbane with serious injuries after falling into a fire last night.

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports...

        APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

        Premium Content APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

        News A long-awaited field for the popular hobby is coming in the new year.

        GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races

        Premium Content GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races

        News 40+ PHOTOS: From leis to Hawaiian shirts, the beach was on display at the 2020...