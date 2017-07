A man has been stabbed at a picnic stop at Freestone this morning.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of the incident, which occurred at a picnic stop near the Freestone bridge at about 9am.

A man at the scene had been bandaged and police confirmed a man had been stabbed in the upper arm.

Detective were on scene by 9.30am and their investigations are continuing.

Updates to follow.