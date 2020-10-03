Menu
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
News

Man still in custody after allegedly stealing $30k in items

Ross Irby
3rd Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
AN Ipswich man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products remains in police custody after being charged.

The case against Zechariah Joel McLean, 32, from Redbank Plains, received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week following his arrest.

McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval on Saturday, September 26.

He faces three charges of entering premises at Booval on September 26 - including Ipswich Vapor Club on Brisbane Road, and an Indian restaurant where he is alleged to have taken kitchen utensils and cash.

His matters were mentioned and adjourned to October 27 and McLean remanded in custody.

