Man suffers head injuries from alleged CBD gang bashing

POLICE charged four men with assault after the Friday night attack. Photo: FILE

FOUR young men will face court after they allegedly assaulted a Warwick man on Friday night.

Police will allege the 51-year-old victim was on Grafton St, near the Palmerin St intersection at 8pm, when four men aged between 19 and 20 began a verbal argument.

According to Acting Sergeant Clayton Binney, the argument led to punches being thrown.

It is believed the 51-year-old and the teens were unknown to each other.

“The victim received cuts and abrasions to his face and one of his arms,” Sergeant Binney said.

“He is also undergoing tests for possible head injuries.”

All four men were charged with assault and will face the Warwick Magistrates Court next month.

Two of the men were from New South Wales, one from Brisbane and one from Warwick.

On Saturday night Warwick police also charged a 25-year-old man with public nuisance and obstruction of police after he was refused entry to a Warwick pub.

About 11.30pm, the Toowoomba man attempted to enter Stockyard Tavern but was refused.

According to Sergeant Binney, the man then verbally abused staff and began to physically fight people.

He will face Warwick Magistrates Court next month.

Three other Warwick residents received infringement notices for public nuisance over the weekend