Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

crashes jet ski crash jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S OPEN: Labour Day in Warwick

        premium_icon WHAT’S OPEN: Labour Day in Warwick

        Smarter Shopping Forgot it was a public holiday? The Daily News has got you covered.

        • 4th May 2020 9:00 AM
        Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

        premium_icon Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

        News Yet another challenge as stock starts going missing

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet