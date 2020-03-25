Menu
TRAFFIC INFRINGEMENT: THe driver was issued a ticket for causing the crash.
Man rushed to hospital with head wound

Georgie Hewson
25th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
A 46-year-old man was taken to Warwick Hospital with a head wound last night after he was involved in a crash with another car at Junabee Rd.

A35-year-old Yangan man drove through a give way sign at Pettigrews Crossing and collided with another vehicle.

The am driver the vehicle which was hit was a 46-year-old man from Danderoo.

The driver from Yangan was issued with a ticket for failure to give way.

The man from Danderoo was transported to Warwick hospital in a stable condition.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

