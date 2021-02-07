Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
News

Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.

His age could not be confirmed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

        News Nearly a dozen Rose City residents faced court for their dangerous driving. FULL LIST OF NAMES HERE:

        GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

        News Big numbers braved the heat to catch all the action of the 143rd Allora Show this...

        REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

        News From the quietly confident to the plain cocky, we’ve uncovered Warwick’s most...

        Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

        Premium Content Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

        News Here’s how you can have books, movies, puzzles, and more dropped at your doorstep...