Man fights for life after brutal bashing
A MAN is fighting for his life after an alleged assault that required critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit at a Moreton Bay island early this morning.
A police spokesman said two people are assisting police after the alleged serious assault at a private residence on Lamb Island at around 12am this morning.
A 48-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.
A police spokesman said a crime scene had been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.
Originally published as Man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault