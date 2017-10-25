News

Man hit by tractor near Warwick

EN ROUTE: A second ambulance crew has been called to a private property at Clintonvale. Paul Donaldson
Elyse Wurm
UPDATE 5.30pm: A man in his 70s has been transported to Warwick Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a tractor this afternoon. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man sustained multiple lacerations and a significant leg injury as well as potential abdominal and chest injuries.

A helicopter is currently en route to the hospital and it is likely the man will be airlifted to either Toowoomba or Brisbane.

An ambulance crew was initially called to a private property at Clintonvale about 3pm today and a second crew was called to assist about an hour later.

INITIAL 4pm: A man has sustained a significant leg injury after being hit by a tractor on a private property at Clintonvale this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a second crew had just been dispatched to the scene as the on-site team may be concerned about additional injuries.

The first ambulance crew were called to the scene at 3pm today, with a second crew currently en route to offer assistance.

The spokeswoman said a helicopter was being cleared in case air transport was required, which could be done directly from the property.

The age of the man was unknown at that stage.

