Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was caught drink-driving not far from his home.
A man was caught drink-driving not far from his home.
Crime

Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Oct 2020 10:46 AM | Updated: 2:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CALLIOPE man didn't think he would get caught when he jumped in a car to get some firewood.

Justin Mark Sheehan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

The court was told that Sheehan was intercepted on August 15 at Calliope, where he was supervising a learner driver.

He told police he had consumed about five or six beers.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.073.

Self-represented, Sheehan told the court he had guests over that afternoon and had a few drinks before his son came home and asked to get firewood.

"I foolishly believed I would be under the limit," Sheehan said.

He said they hadn't driven more than 400m from home, however he accepted responsibility and apologised to the court.

Sheehan was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read about more drink drivers:

Drink driver's 'simple miscalculation'

Man drank four Toohey's before long drive home

Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court name and shame
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

        Premium Content New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

        Council News The proposal could soon see ‘quasi-divisional’ councillors introduced and touring the Southern Downs.

        BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

        Premium Content BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man and his accomplice were armed with a cattle prod...

        Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

        Premium Content Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

        News The duo from Brisbane have been on tour through regional Queensland, reviving the...

        NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

        Crime The man faces 10 charges over the dramatic incident that spanned much of...