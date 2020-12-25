Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
Crime

Man survives alleged ‘throat slashing’

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 2:22 PM

A man will face court after he allegedly tried to kill another man he knew by cutting his throat in Wollongong.

The 63-year-old male victim was inside his Mathews Street home when the accused, aged 31, confronted him in the bedroom at about 9.20pm on Thursday, allegedly armed with a knife.

According to NSW Police, the younger man put the victim in a headlock and cut his throat.

The injured man was able to fight him off and escape before driving himself to Wollongong Hospital where police were alerted to the incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers attended a Corrimal Street home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV).

He was refused bail and was expected to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man survives alleged 'throat slashing'

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        Premium Content Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        News From UTIs to dog bites, here are the surprising reasons Warwick residents end up in the ER over Christmas and New Year.

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        Premium Content ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        News A small community is outrages at its welcome sign - here's why!

        Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        Premium Content Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        News ‘Adversity has strengthened our bonds and helped people look out for one another.’...