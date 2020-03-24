Menu
AMMONIA LEAK: Paramedics transported the man in a stable condition.
Man taken to hospital after ammonia leak

Tessa Flemming
24th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital with a minor respiratory condition after an ammonia leak in a Warwick business last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the business on Rosehill Rd, between Mangan St and Oehlmann Rd, at about 10.10pm.

Firefighters investigated the leak and isolated the area.

The scene was then taken up with management.

Queensland Ambulance transported the man in his early 20s to Warwick Hospital for observation.

The man reported some shortness of breath and was transported in a stable condition.

Ammonia is used in refrigeration gas, for purification of water supplies.

More information to come.

Warwick Daily News

