Man taken to hospital after neighbour’s ‘vile’ assault

A Warwick man was taken to hospital after his neighbour spat in his face. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A man was taken to hospital in an ambulance after his neighbour spat in his face.

Zoeh Rebeccah Keen was walking to her wheelie been on February 17 when she stopped and spat at her neighbour as he sat on his veranda.

The Warwick Magistrates Court was told the saliva struck the man in his face and also landed on his shirt.



He was taken to hospital by ambulance for disease testing and assessment.

Police arrived at Keen’s residence a short itme later but the 40-year-old refused to open the door, telling police she was in bed.

Officers forced their way inside and arrested and charged her.

Police also found a waterpipe on her floor, police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client significant mental health issues and couldn’t explain why she acted out in such a way.

“She tells me very clearly that she did spit at her neighbour but is unable to give me any other details I can put before Your Honour, other than she didn't like him very much and she is thinking of moving to get away from him,” Ms Hine said.

Magistrate Julian Noud slammed the woman’s ‘disgusting’ behaviour.

“When one spits at another person it is the most vulgar and foul behaviour,” he said.

“It is just utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated by the courts.

“And you have provided your lawyer with no explanation for your offending and that is concerning because it provides no understanding of your actions.

Keen pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and possessing drug utensils.



She was placed on probation for nine months.