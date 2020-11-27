Man taken to hospital after rolling car
A MAN has been taken to hospital after rolling his car on a major Warwick road earlier this morning.
The vehicle rolled on the New England Highway in Rosenthal Heights at about 11.20am, with both police and ambulance crews called to the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man did not have any obvious injuries and was taken to Warwick Hospital as a precaution.
Emergency services have since cleared the scene and there is no impact on traffic.