Man taken to hospital after rolling car

ON SCENE: Warwick paramedics were called to the vehicle rollover. Photo: file

A MAN has been taken to hospital after rolling his car on a major Warwick road earlier this morning.

The vehicle rolled on the New England Highway in Rosenthal Heights at about 11.20am, with both police and ambulance crews called to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man did not have any obvious injuries and was taken to Warwick Hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services have since cleared the scene and there is no impact on traffic.