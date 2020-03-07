Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        News THE controversial management plan significantly reduced invasive pests across the Downs, but at what cost?

        150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        premium_icon 150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        News CREWS spend hours fighting blaze with help of property owner.

        School kids shine on country show circuit

        premium_icon School kids shine on country show circuit

        News THE next generation of cattle farmers test their skills at the Warwick show.

        De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        premium_icon De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        News FIND out how SDRC nominees plan to bridge, or widen, the great divide.